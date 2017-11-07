Market Overview

Shake Shack, Time Warner, And More: Fast Money Picks For November 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 7:20am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said that Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE) bottomed in August and it's going higher. He's a buyer of the stock.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE: TBT). She thinks we're going to see inflation.

Dan Nathan would buy Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX).

Guy Adami wants to buy Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). He noticed the double bottom pattern on its chart.

