Shake Shack, Time Warner, And More: Fast Money Picks For November 7

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said that Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE) bottomed in August and it's going higher. He's a buyer of the stock.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE: TBT). She thinks we're going to see inflation.

Dan Nathan would buy Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX).

Guy Adami wants to buy Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK). He noticed the double bottom pattern on its chart.

