Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Macy's Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 7:50am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Carter Worth spoke about Macy's Inc (NYSE: M). He said the stock is going to continue to trade lower and he advised the viewers to sell it. Worth explained that the stock significantly underperformed SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) and it's in a downtrend. He expects the downtrend is going to continue.

Mike Khouw suggested a bearish options trade to get a short exposure in the name. He wants to buy the November 10 expiration 18.5/16.5 put spread for $0.60. The trade breaks even at $17.90 or 2.51 percent below the current market price. The put spread can maximally make $1.40.

Posted-In: Carter Worth Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

