Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Aurinia, GameStop, And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 10:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would wait for a pull back in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE: GOL) because the stock traded 193 percent higher. He doesn't want to chase the stock.

Cramer likes Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK). He thinks the company is good and it pays a nice dividend.

Cramer is concerned about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). He wouldn't buy the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) is a long-term play, but it's really risky, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

