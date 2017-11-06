On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would wait for a pull back in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (NYSE: GOL) because the stock traded 193 percent higher. He doesn't want to chase the stock.

Cramer likes Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK). He thinks the company is good and it pays a nice dividend.

Cramer is concerned about GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). He wouldn't buy the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) is a long-term play, but it's really risky, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

