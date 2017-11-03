On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Josh Brown said the transportation sector has taken a little bit of a break, but it could energize and trade higher into the year end. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is his favorite stock in the sector and he sees more upside for it, once the uptrend gets reestablished.

Stephen Weiss is betting Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is going to move higher. The stock traded sharply lower Thursday on the tax reform bill news, but it rebounded Friday. Weiss thinks the stock was oversold because it fell more than Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL).

