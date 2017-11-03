Market Overview

Josh Brown Likes Kansas City Southern And Stephen Weiss Is Bullish On Lowe's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2017 4:04pm   Comments
GOP Plan To Cut Mortgage Interest Deduction Hits Home Depot, Builders (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Josh Brown said the transportation sector has taken a little bit of a break, but it could energize and trade higher into the year end. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is his favorite stock in the sector and he sees more upside for it, once the uptrend gets reestablished.

Stephen Weiss is betting Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is going to move higher. The stock traded sharply lower Thursday on the tax reform bill news, but it rebounded Friday. Weiss thinks the stock was oversold because it fell more than Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL).

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Stephen WeissCNBC Fast Money Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

