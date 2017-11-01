Market Overview

Expedia, Twitter, And More: Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Share Their Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2017 3:16pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) had unusually high bullish options activity Wednesday. Earning are coming up and options traders were buying upside calls.

Sarat Sethi revealed that he owns Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) and he wants to buy more at the current stock price.

Josh Brown said Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) held its gains. He sees that as a sign of support.

Jim Lebenthal likes Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). He thinks it's going higher.

Stephen Weiss is going to watch United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL).

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Josh Brown Sarat Sethi Stephen Weiss

