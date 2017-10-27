Apple, Nvidia, Western Digital: Fast Money Halftime Report Final Trades

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Stephen Weiss recommended a long position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC). He bought calls and he added to his long stock position after the stock traded lower on earnings.

He explained that the stock fell because of issues with Toshiba. The company managed to beat expectations on both top and bottom line and it guided up for the next year, said Weiss. He thinks the stock is attractive.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He believes the demand for its products is strong and he expects the stock to move higher.

Josh Brown likes NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). He explained that the company wrote a software, which is practically an operating system for AI.

Kevin O'Leary would be a buyer of small caps. He believes the tax reform is going to increase the cash flows of the small cap companies.

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Kevin O'Leary Stephen WeissCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

