Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple, Nvidia, Western Digital: Fast Money Halftime Report Final Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
Related WDC
A Word In Defense Of Western Digital
12 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2017
Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys Boeing Co, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, ... (GuruFocus)
Related AAPL
IPhone X Sells Out In Just 10 Minutes
PreMarket Prep Outlook For Friday, Oct. 27
Nasdaq Leads Stocks Up; Alphabet, Apple In Buy Range After New Breakouts (Investor's Business Daily)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Stephen Weiss recommended a long position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC). He bought calls and he added to his long stock position after the stock traded lower on earnings.

He explained that the stock fell because of issues with Toshiba. The company managed to beat expectations on both top and bottom line and it guided up for the next year, said Weiss. He thinks the stock is attractive.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He believes the demand for its products is strong and he expects the stock to move higher.

Josh Brown likes NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). He explained that the company wrote a software, which is practically an operating system for AI.

Kevin O'Leary would be a buyer of small caps. He believes the tax reform is going to increase the cash flows of the small cap companies.

Posted-In: Jim Lebenthal Josh Brown Kevin O'Leary Stephen WeissCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + NVDA)

IPhone X Sells Out In Just 10 Minutes
Cramer Says The AMD Party Is Over, Calls Out Twitter Trolls
PreMarket Prep Outlook For Friday, Oct. 27
An iPhone X Preorder Primer
Video: Gene Munster Compares Apples To Teslas
Tech Expert Sean Udall Predicts No Major Earnings Misses, Q4 Rotation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on WDC

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.