Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cedar Fair, Camping World And Raytheon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 7:30am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is terrific, but the market is now in the moment when investors want something more than a good yield. He would always take 5.48 percent yield.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) has a very strong business, said Cramer. He likes the situation of the stock very much.

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is a defense play on the Winter Olympics In South Korea, thinks Cramer. Many people weren't happy with the earnings, but Cramer thinks they are wrong.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

