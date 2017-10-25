Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In GM And Regions Financial

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 4:54pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). Around 25,000 contracts of the March 49 calls were purchased Wednesday and traders were also selling the March 40 puts to help finance the purchase of calls. Pete Najarian owns shares of General Motors, but he hasn't bought calls yet.

Jon Najarian noticed high options activity in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF). Traders were buying the December 16 calls. Around 6,000 contracts were traded and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for four to six weeks.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

