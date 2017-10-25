Market Overview

Allstate, GM And More: Fast Money Picks For October 25

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 7:25am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Karen Finerman thinks the market could open lower Wednesday, because of weak earnings results. She believes there could be a chance to buy ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Yr(ETF) (NYSE: TBT) a little bit cheaper.

Brian Kelly would be a buyer of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE: UUP). He thinks the stock is going to break out.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Guy Adami Karen Finerman Tim SeymourCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

