Mike Khouw's Apple Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 8:26am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested an options strategy for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

He thinks the stock is not going to trade higher in the near term, and he doesn't expect to see a break out on earnings. He believes holiday sales could be a positive catalyst for the stock, so he wants to sell slightly elevated implied volatility going into earnings and buy holiday earnings.

Khouw wants to sell the November 160 calls for $2.85 and buy the January 160 calls for $5.85. The options structure would cost him $3, and the trade is going to make money if the stock closes below $160 at the November expiration and above $163 at the January expiration.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

