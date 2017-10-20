Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: GOV) is not for him. Because of the current political landscape he doesn't have the level of certainty he needs to buy the stock.

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) had a terrific conference call, said Cramer. The company raised a lot of money and it's doing a lot of good things. He's a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't know how much could Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) trade higher, without China catching on fire. He thinks it's fine, not great, but not bad. He likes other stocks better.

