On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX).

LendingClub traded sharply lower Thursday, but options traders were buying calls. Around 9,000 contracts of the November 6 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is going to hold the position for two weeks.

There was also a big call options volume in Freeport-McMoRan. Around 8,000 contracts of the January 16 calls were bought. Najarian likes the trade, but he decided to buy the January 14/16 call spread. He is going to be in the position for two months.

