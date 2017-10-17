Market Overview

Bill Nygren Sees Value In General Electric

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 2:01pm   Comments
US Market Indexes Reach New Highs (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Bill Nygren spoke about General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

He said the company is going to be very different looking forward than looking back. New CEO, John Flannery, is going to be focused on return on invested capital and capital allocation. He added that he knows the big reset in earnings is coming, but he believes the company is going to show much better than average growth. Nygren thinks General Electric's business deserves to get back to its normal multiple, if not a premium.

General Electric is not going to earn $2 per share as the prior CEO committed to do, and it is going to be a long time until the company gets to more than $2 per share, said Nygren.

Posted-In: Bill Nygren Fast Money Halftime ReportCNBC Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

