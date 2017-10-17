Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Roku, Home Depot, Cisco And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2017 7:51am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is too expensive. Hee would sell the stock above $22.

DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) is a renaissance story and it's a great utility, thinks Cramer. He thinks the stock is good and he regrets he wasn't behind it.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is a buy, thinks Cramer. He added that business from Texas and Florida is going to last for months.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a long-term buy, believes Cramer. He explained that a lot of changes won't happen until 2020 and in the mean time, the company pays a nice dividend.

Cramer isn't a believer in Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL). He likes Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S).

Posted-In: Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

