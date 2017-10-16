10 Most Volatile Stocks Investors Should Know For Q3 Earnings

Volatility can be a trader's best friend and an investor's worst nightmare, especially during earnings season when stocks could move higher or lower by a significant amount in one day.

Among the entire universe of companies worth at least $2 billion and more than 20,000 outstanding options, there are a handful of stocks that are expected to move 9 percent post-earnings, according to MKM Partners Derivatives strategist Jim Strugger.

In a research report sent to investors and obtained by CNBC, the analyst highlighted 10 companies with the most notable implied earnings move. Top of the list is SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) with an implied earnings move of 24.13 percent. Sage's stock has lost around 25 percent after announcing top-line results from a late-stage study for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus, which failed to meet the study's primary end point.

Here is a list of the analyst's top 10 stocks with the highest implied earnings move.

Sage Therapeutics: 24.13 percent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX): 13.69 percent.

(NYSE: VRX): 13.69 percent. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ): 13.45 percent.

(NYSE: HTZ): 13.45 percent. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT): 10.57 percent.

(NASDAQ: MAT): 10.57 percent. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD):10.49 percent.

(NASDAQ: AMD):10.49 percent. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): 10.39 percent.

(NYSE: TWTR): 10.39 percent. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH): 9.94 percent.

(NYSE: MOH): 9.94 percent. FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE): 9.6 percent.

(NASDAQ: FEYE): 9.6 percent. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP): 9.34 percent.

(NASDAQ: TRIP): 9.34 percent. Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS): 9.26 percent.

