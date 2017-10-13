Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mazor Robotics And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2017 7:47am   Comments
Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). He said the stock came back and made a new high despite losing a bunch head-to-heads against Keytruda. He likes the stock.

Cramer advised his viewer to hold Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) because it's going to be the next Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG). He added that problems the company had with Israeli government have passed.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a speculative stock, thinks Cramer.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) had a good comeback, but Cramer doesn't see anything that should have driven the stock up so much.

Cramer likes Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) and he thinks there's a lot to the company. He also likes devices that give us more battery life.

Cramer also likes McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC). He likes its recent acquisition.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

