On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) is inexpensive, but he would rather own Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL). The whole segment is trading lower, but he isn't backing away from e.l.f. Beauty and his recent long recommendation for the stock.

Cramer likes PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI). It has a good Florida business and he thinks that the stock is very cheap.

The CEO of Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) is doing a good job and he is turning the battleship around, thinks Cramer. He likes the CEO and he sees the stock at $20 with a 7.3 percent dividend yield.

The theater business is very difficult at the moment and Cramer wouldn't buy Imax Corp (USA) (NYSE: IMAX).

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) is a terrible stock, thinks Cramer. He would sell it immediately.

