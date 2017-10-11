Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Arconic, Interpublic Group And Intel

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) and Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG).

Options traders were buying calls in Arconic in the first half of the session Wednesday, said Najarian. Around 6,000 contracts of the Oct. 28 calls were bought in a short period of time, which Najarian sees as a bullish sign. He bought calls in the name and he's going to hold the position for one to two weeks.

Najarian also noticed a high put options volume in Interpublic Group. Around 6,000 contracts of the Nov. 20 puts were traded and Najarian followed the trade.

Pete Najarian is watching Intel. He said somebody bought around 20,000 contracts of the Feb. 41 calls Tuesday and they followed up Wednesday with a purchase of almost 6,000 contracts of the Sept. 42 calls. Pete Najarian bought calls in Intel and he's going to hold them for a couple of months.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.