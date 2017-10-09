Market Overview

Dan Nathan's General Motors Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2017 7:19am   Comments
Dan Nathan shared with the viewers of CNBC's "Options Action" his bearish options strategy in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

The stock gained 20 percent in the last month, while the other stocks in the sector traded only 7 percent higher. Nathan believes that General Motors is overbought. He thinks the stock is heading towards $40 and he wants to buy the November 44/40 put spread for $0.80.

The trade breaks even at $43.20 or 3.85 percent below the current stock price. If General Motors drops to $40 or lower at the November expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.20.

