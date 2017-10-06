Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Celgene

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG). The call options trading volume was three times the average daily call options volume on a day when the stock fell 4.44 percent.

Khouw noticed one big trade in the name. Around 1,500 contracts of the October 143 calls were traded for $1. The trade expires next Friday and it breaks even at $144 or 2.85 percent above the current market price. The options traders are betting that the stock can recover $4 of the $6.50 that it lost on Thursday.

