Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Celgene

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 7:31am   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $CELG to 3.5-Stars. (Vetr)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG). The call options trading volume was three times the average daily call options volume on a day when the stock fell 4.44 percent.

Khouw noticed one big trade in the name. Around 1,500 contracts of the October 143 calls were traded for $1. The trade expires next Friday and it breaks even at $144 or 2.85 percent above the current market price. The options traders are betting that the stock can recover $4 of the $6.50 that it lost on Thursday.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

