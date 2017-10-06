Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exxon Mobil, Vista And ETFs: Fast Money Picks For October 6

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Related XLF
Traders Up The Ante With Financial ETF
Barrick Gold, Mastercard, S&P, Financials: Fast Money Picks For September 26
Related TUR
Spy, Russell, Turkey And Honeywell: Fast Money Picks For April 25
General Electric, Hasbro, Retail And Turkey: Fast Money Picks For April 21

Pete Najarian recommended on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" a long position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF). He noticed that options traders bought more than 100,000 contracts of the Nov. 27 calls in the name.

Tim Seymour wants to buy iShares MSCI Turky Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fnd (NASDAQ: TUR). The stock pulled back recently and he thinks that it's a good time to enter the position. Seymour would place a stop loss at $40.

Steve Grasso believes that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is going to trade much higher. He has been long for a couple of weeks.

Guy Adami thinks that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is going higher.

Posted-In: Guy Adami Pete Najarian Steve Grasso Tim SeymourCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TUR + VSTO)

Gun Stocks Rally After Las Vegas Mass Shooting
18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Exxon Mobil, Ferrari, General Motors, Vista Outdoors: Fast Money Picks For September 15
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on XLF
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.