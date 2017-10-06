Exxon Mobil, Vista And ETFs: Fast Money Picks For October 6

Pete Najarian recommended on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" a long position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF). He noticed that options traders bought more than 100,000 contracts of the Nov. 27 calls in the name.

Tim Seymour wants to buy iShares MSCI Turky Invstbl Mrkt Indx Fnd (NASDAQ: TUR). The stock pulled back recently and he thinks that it's a good time to enter the position. Seymour would place a stop loss at $40.

Steve Grasso believes that Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) is going to trade much higher. He has been long for a couple of weeks.

Guy Adami thinks that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is going higher.

