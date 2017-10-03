Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In The Airlines Sector

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 3:40pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

He said that options traders were buying the Oct. 18 calls and the Nov. 20 calls in JetBlue. The stock is trading more than 6.5 percent higher on Tuesday.

Southwest is also trading sharply higher. It spiked around 4 percent and options traders were buying the Jan. 55 calls.

Najarian added that there was also a big volume in the November 50 calls in American Airlines. The stock gained around 5 percent on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The Market In 5 Minutes
