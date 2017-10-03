Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Ford

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2017 7:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). The call options volume on Monday was five times higher than the put options volume and there was one large roll that took approximately a half of that volume.

A trader bought to close 14,000 contracts of the November 12 calls and she or he sold to open 14,000 contracts of the December 13 calls for 9 cents. Nathan believes the traders sold calls against a long position in the name. If the stock stays below $13 at the December expiration, the trader is going to collect the whole premium.

