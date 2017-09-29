Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about bullish options activity in BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY). The stock spiked 13.43 percent on Thursday and options traders were buying the Nov. 10 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold the position for two or three weeks.

Pete Najarian noticed unusually high options activity in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY). Around 4,400 contracts of the November 67.50 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Traders paid $0.70 for them, which sets the break even at $68.20 or 8.24 percent above the current market price. Pete Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold them for a month.

