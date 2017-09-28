On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has the best balance sheet in the world. He has a lot of faith in CEO Alex Gorsky. Cramer added that he would buy a half of the position on Thursday, and he would buy more if it drops to $125.

Cramer thinks that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is fine, but his favorite stock in the space is Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

The CEO of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has done a great job, and Cramer likes the stock.

Cramer would take profits in Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX).

He would not buy Duke Realty Corp (NYSE: DRE).

Cramer said that he likes Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) as long as everyone understands that it is really expensive. He thinks that it is a fast growing company.

There is nothing interesting in Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), said Cramer. He would not buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT). He likes the seating suppliers.

Cramer advised a viewer who has a 20 percent gain in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) to sell the stock and take profits.

