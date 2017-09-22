Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In AbbVie And Wynn Resorts

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2017 8:05am   Comments
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). He said that options traders bought aggressively the October 91 calls. He decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold it for a week.

Pete Najarian noticed high options activity in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). Around 2,500 contracts of the October 145 calls were traded in the first half of the trading session on Thursday. Najarian explained that good Macau numbers are pushing the stock higher. He owns calls and shares of Wynn Resorts and he is planning to hold them for 3 to 4 weeks.

