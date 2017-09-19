Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In T-Mobile And Salesforce

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 8:18am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high bullish options activity in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Najarian said that somebody bought 20,000 contracts of the October 67 calls in T-Mobile for $0.30. The trade breaks even at $67.30 or 8.90 percent above the closing price on Monday.

Options traders were also active in salesforce.com, said Najarian. They were selling the October 92.50 puts. Around 15,000 contracts were traded for 60 cents. Najarian decided to buy a call spread in the name because he thinks it's going to break out above $100.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

