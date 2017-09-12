Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Allergan, USG And Arena Pharmaceuticals

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 8:01am   Comments
Share:
Related AGN
Attention Biotech Investors: September Ushers In Another Slew Of PDUFA Catalysts
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Domino's Pizza, Allergan And More
Related USG
Cramer's Top Stock Picks Post Hurricane Harvey
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is an inexpensive stock and he would buy it. He explained that the stock is struggling at the moment, because the company has a drug that might come off patent.

Cramer would wait for USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) to come down. He would buy it after it pulls back.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) has reinvented itself and now the stock is undervalued, thinks Cramer. He believes the stock is good.

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARNA + AGN)

Attention Biotech Investors: September Ushers In Another Slew Of PDUFA Catalysts
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Domino's Pizza, Allergan And More
Playing The US Pharma Space: Buy Portola, Hold Corvus, Sell Teva
Paratek Pharma's 30% Surge, Explained
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Teva, International Paper And Inogen
22 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AGN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.