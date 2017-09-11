On CNBC's "Options Action", Carter Worth spoke about Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN). He said that it's one of the best performing stocks of all time, but in the last three years it has been stagnant. Worth added that it's now trading close to its resistance and he expects to see a break out on the upside. He wants to take a long position in the name.

Mike Khouw wants to buy the December 185/200 call spread for $4.50 to make a bullish bet. The trade breaks even at $189.50 or 4.90 percent above the current stock price. If Amgen closes at or above $200 at the December expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $10.50.

