Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Amgen Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Related AMGN
What Pharmaceuticals Spend On Lobbying To Influence Trump
Attention Biotech Investors: September Ushers In Another Slew Of PDUFA Catalysts

On CNBC's "Options Action", Carter Worth spoke about Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN). He said that it's one of the best performing stocks of all time, but in the last three years it has been stagnant. Worth added that it's now trading close to its resistance and he expects to see a break out on the upside. He wants to take a long position in the name.

Mike Khouw wants to buy the December 185/200 call spread for $4.50 to make a bullish bet. The trade breaks even at $189.50 or 4.90 percent above the current stock price. If Amgen closes at or above $200 at the December expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $10.50.

Posted-In: Carter Worth Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN)

What Pharmaceuticals Spend On Lobbying To Influence Trump
Attention Biotech Investors: September Ushers In Another Slew Of PDUFA Catalysts
The Pullback In Sanofi Is A Buying Opportunity, Says Argus
3 ETFs To Watch Out For On Biotech Earnings
'Poor Quality' Amgen Earnings Beat Doesn't Impress These Two Wall Street Analysts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMGN
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.