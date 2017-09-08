Market Overview

Mike Khouw Reveals Stocks That Could Cut Dividends

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2017 7:38am   Comments
Speaking on CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw said that the options market is implying that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) could cut their dividends.

The options market is forecasting a 34 percent dividend cut for Verizon, because the company might have to sell assets to make dividend payments.

General Electric has cash flow problems and the options market expects a 25 percent dividend cut.

Khouw added Macy's is facing secular headwinds and the options market is implying a 39 percent dividend cut.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Dividends Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

