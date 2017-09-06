Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

On CNBC's "Fast Money", Guy Adami spoke about stocks that should do well after the hurricane Irma.

He thinks there is more upside in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and he wants to buy the stock. He also said he expects to see a recovery in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU). He explained the insurance companies usually recover within 3 to 5 months from the major catastrophic event.

Tim Seymour believes that Energy Select Sector SPDR (ETF) (NYSE: XLE) should be bought because the stock is breaking out to the upside. He added that the rig count has stabilized during the last three weeks.

