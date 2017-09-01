Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pure Storage, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) had an excellent quarter and the stock is still undervalued.

Cramer is a buyer of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), but he would buy some at the current price level and he would add to the position when it pulls back.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) needs a cold winter, thinks Cramer. He added that the oil patch is not a place to be at the moment.

Cramer advised his viewer to hold a long position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI). He is trying to build a long position for his charitable trust because he thinks the stock is going to benefit from eSports.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a buy, but Cramer prefers UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) is a great buy, said Cramer. He prefers Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

Cramer doesn't wants to touch Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA).

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO) is a good stock, thinks Cramer. He also likes KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) and Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX).

