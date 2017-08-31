Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lululemon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 7:21am   Comments
Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that he noticed unusually high options activity in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on Thursday and the options volume was 4 times the average daily volume.

Khouw said that the options market is implying a 10.5 percent move by the end of the week, which is the average move on earnings. He added that options trading were buying 50/60/70 ratio call spread risk reversal, making bets that the stock is going higher.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

