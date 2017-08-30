Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brian Stutland Sees Unusual Options Activity In Juno Therapeutics

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2017 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Related JUNO
Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 29
UQM Technologies, Kite Pharma Jump on Monday (GuruFocus)

Brian Stutland spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about a bullish options activity in Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO).

He said that traders were selling puts and buying calls on a day when the stock spiked around 20 percent. Around 750 contracts of the September 42 puts were sold for $2.20 on Tuesday. There was also a big volume in the September 42.50 calls. Over 1,200 contracts were traded in the strike.

Stutland explained it seems that Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GILD) acquisition of Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) has increased the value of t-cell research.

Posted-In: Brian Stutland Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILD + JUNO)

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 29
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; J.Jill Shares Plummet
12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Analysts Weigh In On Gilead-Kite Pharma Deal
Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Rises After Strong Q2 Results; Finish Line Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on JUNO
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.