Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On First Solar, Apache And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) could be an interesting play because of events in Houston. He added that he wouldn't buy it because the stock has too much energy exposure.

Cramer likes Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK). He believes it's an inexpensive stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) has a possibility to develop a successful product for psychiatric disorders and it could be a good speculative stock, thinks Cramer.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is coming back, said Cramer. He added that the company has lowered its costs and it's doing a lot of things right. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would buy Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN). He explained that it's much more related to trucks than cars and that is why it shouldn't trade lower.

Cramer thinks that it's still not time to buy Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA). It's still not at the level where it becomes interesting for a long position.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.