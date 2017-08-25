Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Delta Air Lines, Pandora And Adobe

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 7:14am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has too many international lines to be able to handle price cuts by smaller companies in Europe. The numbers have to be cut before he would consider buying the stock.

Instead of buying Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P), Cramer would rather buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI).

Cramer advised his viewer not to sell his long position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE). He thinks that the stock could move to $200.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

