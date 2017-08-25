Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has too many international lines to be able to handle price cuts by smaller companies in Europe. The numbers have to be cut before he would consider buying the stock.

Instead of buying Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P), Cramer would rather buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI).

Cramer advised his viewer not to sell his long position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE). He thinks that the stock could move to $200.

