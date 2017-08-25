Market Overview

Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kite Pharma, Bank Of America And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 7:38am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE), but would rather buy Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA).

Instead of buying J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM), Cramer would buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Cramer thinks that Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is going to perform well in 2018 and 2019. He isn't concerned about its huge short position.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is a good stock. He wants to buy it.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) needs rate hikes more than any other bank and people are concerned that the Fed isn't going to increase interest rates, said Cramer. He would hang on to the stock.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) had a good quarter, but Cramer would rather buy Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Cramer likes Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI). He thinks it's a good stock.

The restaurant business is too hard for Cramer at the moment. Instead of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD), he would rather buy McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

