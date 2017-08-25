On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE), but would rather buy Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA).

Instead of buying J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM), Cramer would buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Cramer thinks that Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is going to perform well in 2018 and 2019. He isn't concerned about its huge short position.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) is a good stock. He wants to buy it.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) needs rate hikes more than any other bank and people are concerned that the Fed isn't going to increase interest rates, said Cramer. He would hang on to the stock.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) had a good quarter, but Cramer would rather buy Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: NCLH) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Cramer likes Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI). He thinks it's a good stock.

The restaurant business is too hard for Cramer at the moment. Instead of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD), he would rather buy McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

Posted-In: mad money Lightning RoundCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.