Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Marathon Petroleum, Caesars And Merck

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Related MPC
Generators To Insurers: Trading Tropical Storms
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Baozun, Marathon Oil, Centurylink And Intel
9 Stocks First Eagle Continues to Buy (GuruFocus)
Related CZR
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed unusually high options activity in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC), Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ: CZR) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Traders were buying the September 52.50 calls for 57 cents in Marathon Petroleum. Around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and the trade breaks even at $53.07 or 3.79 percent above the closing price on Thursday. Najarian thinks that the trade is related to the hurricane Harvey and he decided to buy the calls.

Options traders were also active in Caesars Entertainment Corp. Almost 16,000 contracts of the October 12 calls were traded in first half of the session.

Najarian also noticed aggressive call options buying in Merck. Traders were buying the September 63 calls and Najarian decided to jump in the trade.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR + MPC)

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Generators To Insurers: Trading Tropical Storms
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Baozun, Marathon Oil, Centurylink And Intel
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on MPC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.