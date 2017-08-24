Jim Cramer Weighs In On T-Mobile US, Vodafon And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he is a buyer of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS). He expects to see good results from the company.

Cramer likes Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) very much and he trusts its yield.

There is a place for geothermal, said Cramer. He is a buyer of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) because he sees it as a leader in the space.

Cramer can't recommend Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) as a buy. He doesn't want to buy the commodity player.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) is going to report earnings on Thursday. Cramer said that Matthew Boss, the JPMorgan analyst, expects a good number and he added that Boss has a hot hand on this stuff.

