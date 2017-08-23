Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he would rather buy than sell Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW). He added that the stock was downgraded recently because there are too many television sets in the system. Cramer doesn't agree with that opinion. He thinks if that was true, Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) would trade lower, too.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is oversold, thinks Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

No one ever got hurt by buying Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG), said Cramer. There is a battle going on between Nelson Peltz and the management and it seems that it has a positive impact on the stock.

Instead of buying Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG), Cramer would buy salesforce.com, inc.(NYSE: CRM).

Cramer thinks that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP) doesn't have a good pipeline. He added that Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) is hurting the whole group.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.