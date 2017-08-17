Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Magellan Midstream Partners, Take Two And Kratos

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2017 7:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer spoke about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP). He said that the stock got hurt by Energy Transfer Partners' (NYSE: ETP) huge equity offering and it doesn't matter it reported a great quarter and raised guidance.

Cramer wouldn't take profits in Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO). He sees no reason to sell the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is going to trade higher, thinks Cramer. He believes the last quarter was good and he likes the defense stocks.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

