Bank Of America, Citigroup, Micron, Nvidia: Fast Money Picks For August 15

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is ready to bounce and trade even higher. He explained that Canaccord raised its price target for the stock on Monday.

Karen Finerman said that if Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) trades lower on Tuesday, it's going to be a good time to buy.

Tim Seymour is bullish on the financial stocks. He thinks Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is the cheapest among them and he is a buyer of the stock.

Guy Adami thinks that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is a buy.

Posted-In: Guy Adami Karen Finerman Pete Najarian Tim SeymourCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.