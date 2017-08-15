On CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon said that PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ) is going to continue to trade higher and he wants to use options to get a long exposure.

Gordon wants to buy the September 144/148 call spread for $1.70. The trade breaks even $145.70 or 1.22 percent above the closing price on Monday. If the stock jumps to $148 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit for of $2.30. If the premium drops 85 cents, Gordon is going to close the trade.

