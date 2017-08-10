Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Howard Marks Thinks There Is Nothing Cheap Across The Board

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2017 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
Related SPY
How The US, China And Russia Are Moving Toward Weaponizing Artificial Intelligence
Poll: Here's What Americans Want Done About North Korea
Market Reaction to North Korea Resolution Will Be Crucial (GuruFocus)
Related
Poll: Here's What Americans Want Done About North Korea
Doves And Hawks Of The Fed

Howard Marks, the co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that there are currently no cheap assets across the board.

There is nothing cheap today.

The stock market may be fairly priced, it may be rich, but nobody argues that it is cheap, added Marks.

He thinks that bonds are probably going to crack first, but he has a very little faith in that opinion. He explained in trading, business people have a little idea of what will happen, but no idea when it will happen.

Posted-In: howard marks OakTree CapitalCNBC Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + SPX)

How The US, China And Russia Are Moving Toward Weaponizing Artificial Intelligence
Poll: Here's What Americans Want Done About North Korea
The Market In 5 Minutes
The US Relationship With Guam, Explained
The Market In 5 Minutes
Doves And Hawks Of The Fed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.