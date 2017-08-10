Market Overview

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Metlife, Brighthouse Financial And B&G Foods

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2017 7:31am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he wants to buy Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) because it has a great international business. He doesn't want to own its spin-off, Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF).

Cramer isn't a buyer of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS). He explained that the company had a terrible quarter and the stock traded lower. The company is in the center of the store and that is why Cramer doesn't want to buy it.

