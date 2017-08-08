Market Overview

Kevin Kelly's Apple Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2017 4:38pm   Comments
Serious About Seeing The Solar Eclipse? There's An App For That
Apple Makes New All-Time High A Week After Q3 Beat
Kevin Kelly, the managing director of Kelly & Co., spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a covered call strategy in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Kelly said people are always worried about putting new money to work in names that are hitting new highs, especially in names like Apple, which reached a new high on Tuesday. He added that one way to get a long exposure is with a covered call strategy. Kelly suggested that traders should buy the stock and sell the January 180 call for around 2 percent of the underlying. The strategy offers a potential upside of 12.50 percent and a 2 percent protection.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellyCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

