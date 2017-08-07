Speaking on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report, Leon Cooperman shared his view on Bill Ackman's attempt to replace the CEO of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) and to get five seats on the company's 10-member board.

See Also: Is Bill Ackman's Involvement In ADP A 'Buy The Rumor, Sell The News' Moment?

Cooperman believes that Ackman's behavior is "somewhere between foolish, inappropriate [and] irresponsible." Cooperman praised the work of the management and he added that he would be very disappointed if Ackman gets support for his intentions.

ADP's stock is up about 9.8 percent this year with most of those gains coming within the last few weeks.

Posted-In: Bill Ackman Fast Money Halftime Report Leon CoopermanCNBC Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.