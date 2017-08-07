Market Overview

Leon Cooperman Sees Ackman's Behavior As 'Foolish'

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2017 1:07pm   Comments
Leon Cooperman Sees Ackman's Behavior As 'Foolish'
Speaking on CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report, Leon Cooperman shared his view on Bill Ackman's attempt to replace the CEO of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) and to get five seats on the company's 10-member board.

Cooperman believes that Ackman's behavior is "somewhere between foolish, inappropriate [and] irresponsible." Cooperman praised the work of the management and he added that he would be very disappointed if Ackman gets support for his intentions.

ADP's stock is up about 9.8 percent this year with most of those gains coming within the last few weeks.

Posted-In: Bill Ackman Fast Money Halftime Report Leon CoopermanCNBC Media Best of Benzinga

