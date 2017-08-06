Market Overview

Dan Nathan's PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2017 3:24pm   Comments
Speaking on CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan suggested that investors should consider a bullish options strategy in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE: UUP).

He thinks that the strength in the U.S. dollar is going to continue and he wants to buy the January 24/26 call spread for 60 cents. The trade breaks even at $24.60 or 1.53 percent above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $26 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $1.40.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

