Speaking on CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan suggested that investors should consider a bullish options strategy in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE: UUP).

He thinks that the strength in the U.S. dollar is going to continue and he wants to buy the January 24/26 call spread for 60 cents. The trade breaks even at $24.60 or 1.53 percent above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $26 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $1.40.

