Speaking on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed unusual bullish options activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Traders bought around 11,000 contracts of the August 15.50 calls in the first half of the session. They also bought the August 15 calls. Najarian has a long position in the name and he is planning to hold it for a week.

There was also unusually high options activity in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Somebody stepped in and bought 10,000 contracts of the September 250 calls. Najarian explained that this trade is an equivalent to the purchase of 1 million shares. He decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold it for a month.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.