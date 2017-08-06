Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap And Goldman Sachs

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2017 3:25pm   Comments
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 4
Report Says Google Was Once Interested In Acquiring Snap Last Year
Analyst Thinks Lending Club Deserves More Credit, Upgrades To Outperform
BMO Capital Says It's Closing The Pair Trade On Wells Fargo And Citigroup
Speaking on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said he noticed unusual bullish options activity in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Traders bought around 11,000 contracts of the August 15.50 calls in the first half of the session. They also bought the August 15 calls. Najarian has a long position in the name and he is planning to hold it for a week.

There was also unusually high options activity in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). Somebody stepped in and bought 10,000 contracts of the September 250 calls. Najarian explained that this trade is an equivalent to the purchase of 1 million shares. He decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold it for a month.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

One Week Later: A Closer Look At Redfin
Snap Makes New Low, Rebounds
