Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) posted a good quarter, but it wasn't enough for the stock to continue to trade higher. He thinks the stock is fine.

Cramer believes that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a buy. He isn't concerned by the impact of the new administration's trade policies on China.

Cramer's charitable trust fund owns TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) and it is hurting. He believes the stock is terrific and he is planning to hold his long position despite the bad performance.

