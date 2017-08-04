Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ingersoll-Rand, Alibaba And TJX Companies

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 7:17am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE: IR) posted a good quarter, but it wasn't enough for the stock to continue to trade higher. He thinks the stock is fine.

Cramer believes that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a buy. He isn't concerned by the impact of the new administration's trade policies on China.

Cramer's charitable trust fund owns TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) and it is hurting. He believes the stock is terrific and he is planning to hold his long position despite the bad performance.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

